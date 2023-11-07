Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 350 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 6,368.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in BCE by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 14,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.32%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCE

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.