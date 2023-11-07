Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 625 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 206.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.58.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

