Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,182,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,541,000 after purchasing an additional 134,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,571 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,851,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,809,000 after purchasing an additional 61,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 13.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,311,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,416,000 after purchasing an additional 621,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,782,000 after purchasing an additional 926,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ORI stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.