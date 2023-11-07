Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,990 shares of company stock valued at $17,435,124 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

