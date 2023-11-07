Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after purchasing an additional 197,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SJM opened at $112.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $110.49 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -663.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

