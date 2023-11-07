Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $173,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

NYSE EW opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,287,359 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

