Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,280 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,886,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38,242 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,384,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,683,000 after purchasing an additional 115,913 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,376,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,070,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 179,154 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DOX opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

