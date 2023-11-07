Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,040,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 789.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 861,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,907,000 after purchasing an additional 764,639 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,102,000 after purchasing an additional 717,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $211.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.46. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $215.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

