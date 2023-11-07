Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 94.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $181.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.05.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

