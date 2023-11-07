Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Derbend Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $103.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day moving average is $105.27.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

