Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,756 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,848 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,241,250,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

