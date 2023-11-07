Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown accounts for about 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after purchasing an additional 218,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,803,000 after buying an additional 274,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,385,000 after acquiring an additional 108,521 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,207,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,821,000 after acquiring an additional 284,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of BRO opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.65.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

