Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BRO opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.65. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $74.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

