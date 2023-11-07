BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,037 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned 0.14% of BRP worth $12,325,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of BRP by 3.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BRP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BRP by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.3% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

DOOO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Shares of DOOO opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.83 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2 billion. BRP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 200.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

