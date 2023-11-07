BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Holdings Lifted by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 566.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $324.11 million, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of June 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

