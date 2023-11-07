Burford Capital (BUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Burford Capital to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. On average, analysts expect Burford Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BUR stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 27.37 and a current ratio of 27.37.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

BUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Burford Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 125.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 293,888 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 146.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 81,466 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 126,187 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

