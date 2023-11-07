BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.19% of BWX Technologies worth $12,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 31,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 637,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,612,000 after buying an additional 63,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 12,556.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 136,991 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Nardelli purchased 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.81. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Stories

