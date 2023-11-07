Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $66.28, but opened at $71.77. Cabot shares last traded at $68.83, with a volume of 41,037 shares changing hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Cabot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cabot by 33.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 79.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.