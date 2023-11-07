Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $384,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $88.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $127.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.60. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.