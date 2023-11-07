Canaccord Genuity Group (CF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Canaccord Genuity Group to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

CF stock opened at C$7.52 on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of C$6.73 and a 1 year high of C$11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$749.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.06%.

Separately, Raymond James raised Canaccord Genuity Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.29.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

