Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.83.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of CNI stock opened at $110.55 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day moving average is $114.65. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5734 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 64.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.