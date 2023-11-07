Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$96.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group set a C$90.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$94.33.

CNQ stock opened at C$91.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$67.13 and a twelve month high of C$93.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$87.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$80.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.02, for a total value of C$207,550.00. In other news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total value of C$786,128.80. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.02, for a total value of C$207,550.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,378 shares of company stock worth $1,285,340 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

