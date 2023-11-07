Capital Square LLC Acquires 1,493 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after buying an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,341,000 after buying an additional 157,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,147,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,025 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,107,000 after purchasing an additional 851,164 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $88.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.60. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 191.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.69.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

