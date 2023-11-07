Capital Square LLC Acquires 341 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.12.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $220.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $312.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

