Capital Square LLC Buys 2,325 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up approximately 1.9% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle stock opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average of $105.67. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

