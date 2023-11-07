Capital Square LLC Buys New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.8% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $166.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

