Capital Square LLC Grows Stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 316.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Centerspace from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point raised Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Centerspace Trading Up 2.6 %

Centerspace stock opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88. The company has a market cap of $784.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

About Centerspace

(Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.