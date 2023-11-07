Capital Square LLC Purchases 234 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. PotlatchDeltic comprises 1.8% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 0.7 %

PCH opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.22.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCH shares. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

