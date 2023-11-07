Capital Square LLC Purchases 4,169 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Capital Square LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $998,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,010,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $67.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 94.24%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

