Capital Square LLC Takes $254,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,456 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $152.99 on Tuesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

