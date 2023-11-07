Capital Square LLC Takes Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

