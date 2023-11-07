CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect CareTrust REIT to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $22.52.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 320.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

