Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Catalent by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 578.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,309 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 64,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Catalent by 48.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 227,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 74,671 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $92,242.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michelle R. Ryan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,910.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $92,242.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $158,329 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CTLT opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

