Celanese (NYSE:CE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Celanese updated its Q4 guidance to $2.10-2.50 EPS.

CE opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. Celanese has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $131.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Celanese by 6.9% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Celanese by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.81.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

