Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Celanese updated its Q4 guidance to $2.10-2.50 EPS.

Celanese Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of CE stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $131.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.89.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Celanese by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CE. KeyCorp upped their target price on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.81.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

