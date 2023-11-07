Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $65.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,179.23, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.51.

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $436,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,821,208.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $786,420.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,943,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $436,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,821,208.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,341,000 after purchasing an additional 115,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,453,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,738,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,340,000 after purchasing an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,317,000 after purchasing an additional 460,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,758,000 after purchasing an additional 170,524 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

