CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stock Holdings Raised by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the quarter. CGI comprises about 2.9% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $45,795,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,122,000 after purchasing an additional 50,028 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CGI by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,384,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,709,000 after buying an additional 463,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,083,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,388,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth about $212,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of CGI stock opened at $101.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.68 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

