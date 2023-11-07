Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.62.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 671,103 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $76,717,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $65,111,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries stock opened at $119.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.69.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

