Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $138.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.39. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $138.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.