Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Price Performance

CMMB stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $7.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMMB. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

