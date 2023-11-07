Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

LNG has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $171.01 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $179.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

