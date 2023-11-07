Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lessened by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 908.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after buying an additional 10,315,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 76.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after buying an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

CVX traded down $3.09 on Tuesday, hitting $143.91. 3,714,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,219,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

