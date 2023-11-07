Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Chevron by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates grew its position in Chevron by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.65. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $269.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.