Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 13,011 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.33% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 53.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 64.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Articles

