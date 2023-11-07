Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 3,948 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,143,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,052,000 after buying an additional 5,956,937 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,274,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,755,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,194,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,346,000 after purchasing an additional 987,365 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,839,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

