Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 73,063 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,063 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.68% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFLV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFLV opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

