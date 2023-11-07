Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.90.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

