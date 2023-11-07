Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,313,000 after purchasing an additional 601,199 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,158,000 after buying an additional 345,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,445,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,413,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

