Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 10,876 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

SCHA opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

