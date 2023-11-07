Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.26% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 297,007 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

